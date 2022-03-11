 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $139,900

Awesome villa! So many beautiful upgrades it will knock your socks off!! Stunningly furnished. All newer appliances, including a dishwasher. HVAC installed in 2020. New livingroom window 2/2022, remodeled bathroom. Minutes away from sparking pool, Walgreen, Restaurants, shopping & amenities nearby. Community also features shuffle board, BBQ & park areas. HOA covers all outside maintenance, including exterior paint, pest control, water & trash service.

