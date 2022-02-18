 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $95,950

1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $95,950

Great location in Villas East with parking out front and view of green belt. Partially furnished, clean and move in ready .HOA coverers all exterior maintenance, water heater, roof, water heater, pest control, 2 heated pools, putting green. Also has GVR for your use and pleasure.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News