1 Bedroom Home in Marana - $49,900

  • Updated

5 Acres of flat and level homesite that includes electricity, well, and septic that is perfect for your dream home on the range. Very rural, lots of privacy, this home site sits back deep into its acreage for peace and enjoyment . The lot is huge and has plenty of room for toys and animals. This is rural living at its best! Come see it today and make it yours! Mobile home on property is not a manufactured home and it conveys as is. Owner is a licensed agent.

