5 Acres of flat and level homesite that includes electricity, well, and septic that is perfect for your dream home on the range. Very rural, lots of privacy, this home site sits back deep into its acreage for peace and enjoyment . The lot is huge and has plenty of room for toys and animals. This is rural living at its best! Come see it today and make it yours! Mobile home on property is not a manufactured home and it conveys as is. Owner is a licensed agent.
1 Bedroom Home in Marana - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
Four men killed at a party at a mobile home community on Tucson's southwest side range in age from 18 to 24, police said.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Flower Child and Doughbird are set to open next year at Campbell Plaza.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After rescuing the baby javelinas — known as "reds" because of their youthful, auburn hair — a Tucson couple is seeking changes to in-ground garbage bins that attract and trap wildlife.
- Updated
County considering suing city of Tucson over new rates that will see the average Tucson Water customer in unincorporated county limits will see monthly water bills increase from $50.28 to $56.45 per month.
- Updated
We may be in the desert, but we can still ice skate! Thanks to the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, a temporary ice skating rink is returning to downtown Tucson for the holidays.
- Updated
Tucson, Arizona, will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Je…