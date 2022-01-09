 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $289,900

Beautifully maintained property located in desirable Sun City, a 55+ community in Oro Valley developed by Del Webb. Floor plan is Oasis Model. Property features tasteful, desert friendly, irrigated, low maintenance landscaping. Matching tile through out living spaces and bedrooms! Sun screens installed on several windows. Easy showing, tour today!

