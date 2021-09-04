 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $169,900

1 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $169,900

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1-car garage, Immaculate home in the gated resort community of Rancho Resort just outside the master planned community of Rancho Sahuarita that has several parks, trails and Sahuarita Lake. Tile flooring, kitchen is spacious with stainless appliances and tiled counters.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall
to do

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall

  • Updated

Whether you're looking for WWII flight suits, midcentury furniture or "He-Man" action figures, these Tucson antique fairs have something for you. Here is what to expect through the rest of 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News