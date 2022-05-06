1 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $220,000

Come and see his beautiful home in 55+ community! The living/dining room features a fresh palette, neutral tile floors, and updated light fixtures. The fully equipped kitchen offers ample cabinetry, a pantry, and granite counters. Relax and enjoy your private courtyard. Rancho Resort is one of the best active adult communities in Southern AZ. Amenities include: Walking and cycling paths, Multiple activity rooms: billiards, crafts (including kiln), computer center, theatre, Fitness center with free classes, Heated swimming pool and spa, Volleyball courts, Pickleball courts, Bocce ball, Tennis and Horseshoes. End your busy day in this comfortable bedroom with new plush carpet and a walk-in closet. This property also features a pristine ensuite complete w/new fixtures!