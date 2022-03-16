 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,050

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,050

Authentic Old World Adobe Casita Townhome~Massive~Near U of A~Mountain Bike Path~Downtown~Over 1000 sq ft living area in this massive Rustic Old World One Bed Adobe Casita in the gorgeous Santa Fe Style Retreat Community~Polished Concrete Floors, Original Fireplace, Wood Beamed Ceilings, Built in Original Cabinetry~$185 Flat Rate Per Month All Utilities Included.Lush Mature Greenery, only 4 other units.Apply online at www.flraz.com.Applications will be reviewed on a first come, first serve basis.*Images are from day of takeover. Make ready in progress*Ready March 10th.Equal Housing Opportunity. Fort Lowell Realty & Property Management.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News