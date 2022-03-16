Authentic Old World Adobe Casita Townhome~Massive~Near U of A~Mountain Bike Path~Downtown~Over 1000 sq ft living area in this massive Rustic Old World One Bed Adobe Casita in the gorgeous Santa Fe Style Retreat Community~Polished Concrete Floors, Original Fireplace, Wood Beamed Ceilings, Built in Original Cabinetry~$185 Flat Rate Per Month All Utilities Included.Lush Mature Greenery, only 4 other units.Apply online at www.flraz.com.Applications will be reviewed on a first come, first serve basis.*Images are from day of takeover. Make ready in progress*Ready March 10th.Equal Housing Opportunity. Fort Lowell Realty & Property Management.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,050
