1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400

Private 2nd floor fully furnished condo overlooking the Ventana Canyon Trail in the resort style community of Canyon View At Ventana Canyon. This Northern Tucson condo features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, wood burning fireplace, spectacular Catalina Mountain views, covered patio, master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks in bathrooms, washer/dryer in condo and a convenient location near shopping, restaurants, hiking and world class golf & tennis. The Canyon View Condos include two heated pools & spas, business center, two spacious clubhouses, bbq areas, tennis court, exercise facility and professionally landscaped grounds with lush desert vegetation. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY 520-395-7202

