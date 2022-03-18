 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400

CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY! This fully furnished condo is the perfect vacation / corporate rental. It's a 2nd floor, 1BR/1BA located in the luxury gated community of the Ventana Vista Condos, just South of Sabino Canyon Park. Beautiful Catalina Mountain views from the patio and kitchen! This resort style property features modern furnishings, cable & wireless internet, patio, open kitchen with corian counters, full bathroom with dual sinks, spacious master suite with walk-in closet in a popular Catalina Foothills community. The Ventana Vista Condos feature heated pool & 2 spas, tennis court, exercise facility and an enormous clubhouse.

