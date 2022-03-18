 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400

CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. This fully furnished condo is the perfect vacation / corporate rental. It's a very private ground floor 1BR/1BA located in the luxury gated community of the Ventana Vista Condos, just South of Sabino Canyon Park. This resort style property features brand new furniture, cable & wireless internet, covered patio with Catalina Mountain views, open kitchen with corian counters, full bathroom with dual sinks, spacious master suite with walk-in closet in a popular Catalina Foothills community. The Ventana Vista Condos feature heated pool & 2 spas, tennis court, exercise facility and an enormous clubhouse.

