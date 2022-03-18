 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400

Beautiful Foothills condo located in the popular Veranda at Ventana Condominiums. This fully furnished 1BD/1BA condo offers a spacious living/dining area, custom kitchen with SS appliances & granite countertops, large pantry and washer/dryer. Enjoy the mountain views from the covered patio. Resort-like amenities include 2 heated pools, spa, fitness center and sports court. Gated community. Convenient location near shopping, restaurants, grocery store, post office, hiking trails and more. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY 520-395-7202

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News