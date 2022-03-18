 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400

CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Do you like city views? Come checkout this luxury fully furnished Tucson vacation rental / Tucson corporate housing located in the resort community of Canyon View At Ventana Canyon. This private second floor condominium features a spacious covered patio with breathtaking views, romantic fireplace, master suite with walk-in closet & king bed, washer / dryer included, cable & internet included and unbelievable amenities. The Canyon View Condos included two heated pools & spas, tennis court, 2 clubhouses, business center, bbq areas and direct access to the Ventana Canyon Trailhead making this the perfect winter retreat or corporate rental.

