 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400

Beautifully furnished 1BD/1BA condo located in the popular Veranda at Ventana Condominiums. Perfect location next to shopping, restaurants, Sabino Canyon Park and much more. SS appliances, large pantry, washer/dryer and walk-in closet in the bedroom. Ground floor and located next to the pool/spa. Minimum 12 month lease, Tenant pays Tucson Electric Power & water/sewer. Resort-like amenities include 2 heated pools & spas, BBQ areas, fitness center & volleyball court.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News