1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

Furnished Guest House Centrally located here in Tucson-no carpeting!You will love the outdoor front and back patios plus shady backyard.Kitchen is fully stocked and includes all appliances, and there is also a shared washer/dryer on the premises.Living room, full bath, private bedroom with queen bed and large closet off bath. Includes utilities plus cable TV and WiFi plus 1 covered parking space.

