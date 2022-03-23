 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,850

Luxury Townhouse with attached garage just steps away from the Riverwalk. Rare opportunity to lease a loft at the highly coveted Villas at Hacienda del Sol. Upper level end-unit offers a fantastic open floorplan with high ceilings. Designer finishes in kitchen & bathroom, incl. dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances. Across from the pool/spa area with open views from the balcony. Attached garage with private entrance to the unit. Gated community offers 2 Pools, outdoor BBQ's, Clubhouse and Fitness Center. Superb location close to St. Philips Plaza, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical & Cancer Centers. This is a rare find! Can also be rented fully furnished. One of the owners is licensed to sell Real Estate in the state of Arizona.

