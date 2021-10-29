 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000

BRAND NEW! Why buy a 1970s condo when you can get one in the same complex that's been totally rebuilt in 2021? All brand new windows, doors, ship plank vinyl flooring, walls, insulation, closet, electric, lights, switches, toilet, sink, tub, faucets, fixtures, cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, appliances and efficient HVAC that have never been used! This beautifully re-built, 1- bedroom condo is a 2nd floor unit with a shaded patio that overlooks the POOL! The kitchen has a built-in pantry with lots of storage and the rooms are large with vaulted ceilings that you won't get on the 1st floor, which makes them seem even bigger! Great location with 2 pools near shopping, restaurants, bus lines, Park Place Mall, and less than 15 minutes to either Davis Monthan AFB or U of A. HURRY!

