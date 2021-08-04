 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000

Amazing opportunity to own this lovely condominium located close to restaurants and shops. The unit overlooks the inner courtyard community pool. Come inside and discover the spacious living/dining room with delightful tile floors, neutral palette, & vaulted ceilings. The new kitchen includes SS appliances, plenty of cabinets, handsome granite counters, & pantry. Balcony access from the great room, ceiling fans, & a formal dining area. The bedroom enjoys plush carpet, ample space, and lots of natural light. Beautiful new bathroom w/designer touches! Relaxing covered balcony. Enjoy the shimmering pool, grass landscape, and all the facilities that the community has to offer. Take a tour today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News