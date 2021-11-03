 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000

Welcome home to your unique ground level condominium with no units above! Vaulted ceilings combined with a light color palette and stunning tile installed throughout makes this home feel airy and welcoming. Kitchen and dining area feature updated lighting, brand new dishwasher, recently upgraded range and refrigerator. The generous sized primary bedroom has continued vaulted ceiling height, walk-in closet and ample natural light. Bathroom offers a sleek white vanity and shower/tub combo. 2017 Water heater and Stackable Laundry is in unit for added convenience. Community offers 2 pools + spa for relaxation, 1 assigned covered parking spot, addt'l guest parking around the perimeter. HOA fees include water, trash, exterior care, common area, pool, and road maintenance.

