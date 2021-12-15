 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000

Lovely central Tucson Gated Condo close to shopping, dining and University of Arizona Bike Path. Great Location in the community, first floor unit close to Club House and lap pool. Amenities include Stainless Appliances, lovely upgraded neutral palette, all tile plus assigned covered carport. Plenty of guest parking! Clubhouse has racquetball court, billiard table & exercise facility. Two Pools and spas, a tennis court and volleyball court! HOA includes water, trash, common area insurance, pest treatment, building exterior landscaping. Agent related to Sellers

