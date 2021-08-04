 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000

Centrally located, move-in ready Condo, located on the first floor with a covered patio facing the courtyard/pool. 1 bedroom 1 bath, fully tiled throughout, huge walk in closet in bedroom, ceiling fans throughout, and appliances included! Located just minutes from U of A, Banner, shopping, restaurants and more! The complex has an exercise room, 2 pools, spa, volleyball, racquetball, ramadas,laundry, designated covered parking spot and more! Buyer to verify all facts and figures, including those in MLS.

