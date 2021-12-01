Gorgeous one bedroom one bath property just MINUTES away from the University of Arizona. Easy public transportation. This home is near many trendy restaurants, large shopping centers, malls and so much more. This property is also an quick drive to downtown to enjoy the nightlife. On site laundry facilities. Ceramic flooring in kitchen and bathroom, stainless appliances, and walk-in closet in bedroom. Clubhouse amenities include; swimming pools, hot tub, volleyball, racquetball, tennis, exercise equipment, laundry, billiards, and a large meeting room. Schedule your showing today.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000
