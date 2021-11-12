 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000

Sought after, stand alone condo with no neighbors above or below. Open floor plan has vaulted ceilings with a great room concept and plenty of natural lighting. Kitchen has counter/bar with ample storage. All appliances convey including stackable washer/dryer. Complex has two pools, spa, community center and BBQs. HOA covers sewer, water, trash, all exterior maintenance. Close to shopping, dining and Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

