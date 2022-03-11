 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $110,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $110,000

Beautiful 1st floor unit with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Perfect location within the community that has tons of amenities. Walk to an array of fabulous restaurants, shopping & conveniences. Gated Casa club includes 2 pools spas, volley, tennis & racquetball courts, sauna, and exercise room. Very close to the UofA and major thoroughfares makes this a very desirable unit.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News