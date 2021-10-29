 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $110,000

Outstanding opportunity to own a 1 BR, 1 BA as a personal residence, Ground Floor Condo with Freshly Painted Interior, Walk-In Closet, new refrigerator & MORE in excellent location convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-10, U of A, Pima College, Oro Valley & Downtown. Short or Long term Rentals OK. HOA fees $187.74/mo covers; Gas, Heating, Water + Hot Water, Trash, Sewer, Groundskeeping, Building Maintenance, Roof Repair/Replacement, Pool, Fenced Play Area, Club House, Pest Control (Hallways & Grounds), Street Maintenance. Heater and AC are 2 years old

