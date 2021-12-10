 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $114,900

Total kitchen and bath remodel. New light fixtures, ceiling fans, faucets, vertical blinds, baseboards, doors. Brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Fresh paint and tile floors throughout. New HVAC 2018. Ideal for year-round home, winter retreat, student housing or rental property. Open concept, large rooms, walk-in closet. Garden level stays cool in summer, warm in winter. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, bus line, post office, hospital. Just minutes to I-10 freeway, downtown Tucson and University of Arizona. Shared laundry just down the hall. HOA fees cover water, gas, trash, exterior and common area maintenance, roof maintenance, pools, landscaping, pest treatment. Sorry, no dogs (service dogs OK).

