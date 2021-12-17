 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $115,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $115,000

Premium ground floor home in middle of gated community. Short distance to parking and / or pool / recreation area. Near downtown and within walking distance of Tomamoc Hill. Boost of pool, spa, basketball court, ramada, grills, and playground with equipment for children. Close to shopping, U of A, A Mountain, bus lines, hospital, and interstate 10. Includes stack up washer and dryer, in private laundry room, which is in back corner of rear yard. Please Escrow with Title Security - 8500 N. Oracle Road Suite 100 - Tucson, AZ. 85704 - Marcia Cormack and Charles Flint. Phone 520) 219-6451.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News