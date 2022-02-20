Great location! Light and bright super-clean 3rd story floorplan, this 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is priced to sell! New dishwasher, new toilet, newer AC plus freshly cleaned carpets make this unit shine. Cool brick fireplace gives the living room some sophistication and the added extra closet in the master allows for ample storage. 3rd story west-facing balcony with sunset views has had the wood railing replaced and painted. HOA covers gas, water, trash, sewer, groundskeeping, building maintenance, roof repair/replacement and offers a community pool. Ideal location close to shopping and restaurants plus Amphitheater district schools.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $115,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation making it illegal for the Chinese Communist Party to own property in Arizona. But SB 1342, the proposal by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, goes on to include any member of the party as well.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Out-of-town investors purchased Centre Point Plaza, the shopping center anchored by Food City on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
News and notes from No. 3-ranked Arizona’s 83-69 win over Oregon State Thursday night in McKale Center.
- Updated
Cronuts in Tucson? Popular midtown Italian restaurant Locale just opened a new bakery cafe. They offer continental pastries alongside trendy, upscale donuts by cottage baker Caleb Orellana, owner of Cal's Bakeshop.
- Updated
Three of the most important people in Barnes' life — her grandmother, Iona Barnes; and boosters/friends Alice Chang and Mark Berman — have all died within the past year.
- Updated
A dispute in the parking lot of a Tucson apartment complex left a 42-year-old man dead on Saturday, police said.
- Updated
Health inspectors found 23 violations at Dream Builders, a facility for children with mental health problems that was threatened with closure last year. The home continues to operate under a settlement agreement.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: With police-violence cases these days, first come videos, then comes background. Citizens previously accused the officer in a Nov. 14 clash at a Tucson restaurant of rudeness, aggression.
- Updated
Kohler, a leader in kitchen and bath products, is building a manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, expected to open in August 2023.
- Updated
Program's first director just appointed; millions of dollars have been set aside for unspecified initiatives.