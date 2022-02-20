 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $115,000

Great location! Light and bright super-clean 3rd story floorplan, this 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is priced to sell! New dishwasher, new toilet, newer AC plus freshly cleaned carpets make this unit shine. Cool brick fireplace gives the living room some sophistication and the added extra closet in the master allows for ample storage. 3rd story west-facing balcony with sunset views has had the wood railing replaced and painted. HOA covers gas, water, trash, sewer, groundskeeping, building maintenance, roof repair/replacement and offers a community pool. Ideal location close to shopping and restaurants plus Amphitheater district schools.

