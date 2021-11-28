 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $125,000

Great opportunity to own a well-maintained & move-in ready condo in Central Tucson! Make it your home or a good investment. The property was continuously rented since 2015. Not a single day of vacancy! Large 2nd floor, end unit with lots of natural light. Spacious living room & bedroom with walk-in closet. Updated bathroom with newer vanity & granite counter. Upgraded kitchen appliances, including stainless steel refrigerator. The entire unit is freshly painted & has brand new carpet. The complex has a pool & great mountains view. Convenient location within biking distance to the U of A & Banner UMC. Walking distance to bus stop, Whole Foods, Loft Cinema, coffee shops & restaurants. Reasonable HOA covers exterior, roof, water/sewer, gas (heating), trash & termite/pest control. Owner/agent.

