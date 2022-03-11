 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $130,000

One Bedroom, One Bath, Large Walk-In Closet, Washer/Dryer hookup. Cozy Place to live! Gated Community with Pool, Spa, Basketball Court, Ramada, Grills and Playgrounds. Near Tucson's Street Car that will take you to Mercado San Augustin, UofA, Downtown Tucson, 4th Ave, downtown restaurants. Close to shopping, bus lines, hospital, Pima Community College West, Tumamoc HIll, and I-10.

