 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $134,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $134,000

Javier Rodriguez Jr.

Great starter home located in Verde Meadows. Front door leads you right into the living room with master bedroom close by. kitchen has been updated with a small room off the kitchen that can be used as an office, or project room. New flooring, paint, counter tops, and lighting fixtures make this a turn key home.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News