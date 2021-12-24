Great starter home located in Verde Meadows. Front door leads you right into the living room with master bedroom close by. kitchen has been updated with a small room off the kitchen that can be used as an office, or project room. New flooring, paint, counter tops, and lighting fixtures make this a turn key home.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $134,000
