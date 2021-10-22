 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $145,000

Stylish and solid, this 18''-thick-walled adobe is cute, comfortable and cool. Built in 1949 with high ceilings, the tile flooring is accented with artful mosaic details. A sliding barn door creates separation from family room, back room and updated full bathroom. There are many whimsical features, like the pie pan that was utilized in the plaster many years ago. Ample kitchen with dining area. Windows adorned with stylish ironwork. Covered back patio. Large storage shed. Enclosed yard has a slump block front wall with sliding gate.

