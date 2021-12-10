 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,000

Very desirable location across from Reid Park this light and airy Mid Century Modern studio condo is set in a quiet oasis of garden homes. Eden Roc Gardens designed by famed 1960s Tucson architectural firm Cook and Swaim with original sliding Shoji screens, wood Pella room divider, and floor to ceiling sliding doors that open to a balcony for outside enjoyment. Newer HVAC and cabinets, secure garage space, pool with lush grounds and historic tiki fountain make this home a cut above.

