1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $182,900

Charming ground floor corner unit condo with Catalina Mountain views in the gated Northern Tucson community of Ventana Vista. This spacious remodeled property features an open layout, covered patio, kitchen with corian counters & stainless steel appliances, master suite with roomy walk-in closet, romantic wood burning fireplace, an abundance of natural light, laundry room (not just a closet) with washer / dryer included, ceramic tile flooring and resort style HOA amenities. The Ventana Vista Condos include a heated salt water pool and 2 spas, tennis / pickle ball court with arrange community play, enormous clubhouse with gym, library, pool table and full kitchen, on site HOA manager, gas bbq grills spread throughout neighborhood and a convenient location just South of Sabino Canyon Park

