1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000

This FULLY FURNISHED 1 bed/1 bath condo boasts EXCELLENT LOCATION coupled with GREAT AMMENITIES - what more could you want? Comfortable and minimal decor makes the cozy space clean and uncluttered. Enjoy the community pool, spa, fitness facility or venture out to the many eateries and shopping super close by. $1250 is off peak rate (May-November) and tenant pays all utilities. $2000 is peak rate, cable/internet included & tenant is given $200/mo. credit toward remaining utility costs. COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.

