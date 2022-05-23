1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000

You can't beat this location! FULLY FURNISHED 1bed/1bath located in desirable Skyline Village boasts all new furnishings! Comfortable and stylish - this ground level unit is the perfect fit for short term or long term rental. Walking distance to shopping and eateries at La Encantada as well as fine dining and galleries. BEDS: Queen in bedroom + sleeper sofa. Expanded basic cable & Wifi included, tenant given $200 credit toward remaining applicable utilities during PEAK SEASON (Dec-Apr). Off season rate is negotiable and tenant responsible for all utilities/services.