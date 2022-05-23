1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,100

What a great location! Set back from the street this 1 bed 1 bath gem is 2.5 mi from the heart of the University, 0.5 mi from family-friendly Madera park, and 0.9 mi from drinks and food on Campbell Ave's restaurant row.This is duplex/ townhouse with it private parking, private entrance and private back yard .Quiet neighborhood, yet all the restaurants and shopping is just around the corner.Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and breakfast supply. We provide coffee, tea, pancake mix and oatmeal, as well as water and soda.The bedroom features a full-size bed. Another bed is a pull out sofa in the living room.