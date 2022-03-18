 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,300

FULLY FURNISHED: Beautifully Appointed 1 bedroom, 2 bath Upstairs Condo in the Heart of the desirable Catalina Foothills. Gated community within minutes of Sabino Canyon Hiking Trails, restaurants, grocery stores & shops. Spacious Living Room lots of natural light. Kitchen with granite counters open to dining area and living room. Covered balcony overlooks peaceful greenbelt area. Full size Washer/Dryer .Community Features a beautifully appointed community pool and spa and a nice exercise room. LAND LINE OFFERS UNLIMITED LONG DISTANCE FOR CALLING IN US AND CANADA! Pool is Heated in winter months. This is a must see upstairs condo! Dec-Apr Rate $2300/mo. with $200 utility allowance. COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.

