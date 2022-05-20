1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $209,900

Tiny House with breathtaking Mountain, Home Building pad and full hookup RV parking. 15-minutes to Downtown and 12-minutes to the Airport. Owner financing available with 25% down. Builders help with planning your future home. BUILDING PAD HAS ORANGE RIBBONS JUST ABOVE THE TINY HOME BUYER MAY CHOOSE TO INSTALL THEIR OWN ALTERNATIVE SEPTIC SYSTEM (or) Shared maintenance agreement for existing septic that is already designed to handle another small home Re-routing water line from Water meter to Tiny Home until Buyer installs their own water meter