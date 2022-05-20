 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $209,900

Tiny House with breathtaking Mountain, Home Building pad and full hookup RV parking. 15-minutes to Downtown and 12-minutes to the Airport. Owner financing available with 25% down. Builders help with planning your future home. BUILDING PAD HAS ORANGE RIBBONS JUST ABOVE THE TINY HOME BUYER MAY CHOOSE TO INSTALL THEIR OWN ALTERNATIVE SEPTIC SYSTEM (or) Shared maintenance agreement for existing septic that is already designed to handle another small home Re-routing water line from Water meter to Tiny Home until Buyer installs their own water meter

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News