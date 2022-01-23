 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $219,900

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $219,900

Are you looking for a MINT condition condo for a weekend get-away, your first home, a VRB0, Airbnb or long-term rental...LOOK NO FURTHER! This property is in MINT condition with: Updated tile floors, Updated new double pane windows throughout! Plantation shutters, Updated A/C condenser and heat element in HVAC, New kitchen appliances 2 years ago that have hardly been used and are like new! Tiled rear patio with views of the Catalina Mountains and Sunrise! Washer and Dryer included too! Upstairs unit that had easy access right from your parking spot, all on one story with no one above you! Wonderfully updated and gently used for two years by two gentle owners, now the opportunity is yours turn this in to your next Oasis or rental!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News