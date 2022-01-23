Are you looking for a MINT condition condo for a weekend get-away, your first home, a VRB0, Airbnb or long-term rental...LOOK NO FURTHER! This property is in MINT condition with: Updated tile floors, Updated new double pane windows throughout! Plantation shutters, Updated A/C condenser and heat element in HVAC, New kitchen appliances 2 years ago that have hardly been used and are like new! Tiled rear patio with views of the Catalina Mountains and Sunrise! Washer and Dryer included too! Upstairs unit that had easy access right from your parking spot, all on one story with no one above you! Wonderfully updated and gently used for two years by two gentle owners, now the opportunity is yours turn this in to your next Oasis or rental!
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $219,900
