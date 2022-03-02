 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

This enchanting 19-unit Armory Park compound has no equal. Some of the homes in this walled downtown oasis were built over 100 years ago. Your condo is the largest of the free-standing units. Modern amenities in the 2007 addition: travertine floors, upgraded kitchen/bath, central AC/heat, double pane windows, wooden Venetian blinds, washer hook-up. Vintage charm in the 1924 original home: wooden floors, built-in cabinets, French doors w/rusted shutters leading to the north patio, Ionic columns on the east porch entrance. Night blooming cereus, rosemary & hummingbird-attracting agaves at the west porch. Orange, lemon & shade trees. Fenced yard to the north is common area. HOA covers landscape maintenance, garbage/recycling collection, structural insurance. Rental for minimum 1 month allowed

