Views, Views... or Location, Location, call for an opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind tiny home nestled in the Sonoran Desert. 24min drive, 10.8ml to the world-renowned Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, a natural museum & botanical garden, all in one place. Exhibits re-create the natural landscape of the Sonoran Desert Region with more than 300 animal species and 1,200 kinds of plants, it's 24min to Downtown Tucson come enjoy a highly popular destination in Arizona that is filled with a variety of local restaurants, activities, shopping, and hotspots for your enjoyment. This Tiny home has it all, and more. Hiking, shopping, animal, and bird watching it is there, included a 30 Amp RV connection for personal use or rental space.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $239,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For subscribers: The successful bidder paid all cash, no contingencies, no appraisal, no inspection for a second home.
- Updated
UA's point guard said he had "happy tears" after finding his ankle was not broken.
- Updated
The 35-year-old woman who was seen driving with a man on her hood in a fatal crash northwest of Tucson had just left a detox facility.
- Updated
State investigators were trying to serve an arrest warrant on former car lot owner Patrick S. Egan when they learned he died in Utah last year.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: If he wins, Don Guerra will be the first Tucsonan to take home a James Beard award since the owner of El Guerro Canelo landed the honor in 2018.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: CupBop, opening in central Tucson, will serve rice, noodles, veggies and protein options in a cup.
- Updated
NCAA and sports tracking site info, along with news coverage, was used to identify the most “perfect” March Madness brackets known to have been made.
- Updated
Lia Lara, 35, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence
- Updated
After four cases of potential rabies exposure this month, the Pima County Health Department is advising the public to be cautious around wildlife.
- Updated
Former Arizona head coach Sean Miller says the Wildcats "have as much firepower as anybody in the tournament."