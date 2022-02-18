 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $241,000

Views, Views, Views... or Location, Location. Location, call for an opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind tiny home nestled in the Sonoran Desert. 24min drive, 10.8miles for the world-renowned Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum a natural museum and botanical garden, all in one place. Exhibits re-create the natural landscape of the Sonoran Desert Region with more than 300 animal species and 1,200 kinds of plants; or drive 10.8 miles, 24 minutes to Downtown Tucson and enjoy a highly popular destination in Arizona that is filled with a variety of local restaurants, activities, shopping, and hotspots for you to enjoy. This Tiny home has it all, and more. Hiking, shopping, animal, and bird watching it is there, included a 30 Amp RV connection for those people that own or would like to rent the space

