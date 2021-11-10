 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $25,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $25,000

Central Tucson coop 1 bedroom/1bath. First floor. Monthly fee covers: property taxes, water, sewer, trash, roof, pests, pool, grounds, parking area and more. Close to shopping/restaurants/bus lines. Reid park is a few blocks away with: walking path, golf course, park and rec, dog park and more! Minutes from Downtown Tucson and University of Arizona. Cash only, no rentals.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News