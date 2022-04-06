 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Perfectly designed, turnkey short-term rental ready for its new owner. This home has been redone from top to bottom with modern finishes, beautiful character and ready for its new owner to begin earning. This property is being sold with all of the items inside and out, including any future reservations. Features include: custom clawfoot tub, spacious kitchen fully equipped, outdoor fire pit with seating and overhead lights, indoor electric fireplace, all new windows and AC, chop block countertops, exposed interior beams and ducting. Walking distance to the Annex, Mercado, street car to downtown, A-Mountain out your front door... THIS IS A MUST SEE! Excellent rental history, this truly is a turnkey business. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Financials upon request.

