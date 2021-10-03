 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $291,000

Beautiful historic adobe casita in heart of the desired Barrio Viejo. Covered patios, concrete and tile floors. This home is a few minute walk to the center of downtown, the sunlink streetcar and has easy access to the interstate I 10. Excellent purchase for living or investing. Close to the U of A campus, and the world famous Gem Show. The neighborhood is rich in art and Tucson history. New AC Unit being installed!

