1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $319,500

Highly sought after Sam Hughes Place At The Corner...main building! Amazing Location!!! Just across the street from the University of Arizona. Condo features soaring ceilings, open floor plan, beautiful Cherry Cabinetry, all Black Appliances, Granite countertops, Private Balcony and 2 assigned covered parking spaces. Secure Key fob entry into Main building with elevator and private Fitness Center. The perfect location for the ultimate in urban living. Conveniently located on the 1st floor of main building is the highly rated Trident Pizza Pub, Toni and Guy Salon, Spa Solai and Southern Arizona Urgent Care. Don't miss this Rare Treasure!

