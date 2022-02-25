Central Tucson coop, downstairs, end unit 1 bedroom/1bath. Tile floors, all appliances stay. Shower in bathroom, large walk-in closet. Close to shopping/restaurants/bus lines. Minutes to Downtown Tucson and University of Arizona. Close to Reid Park (golf course, park/rec, dog park, walking path, zoon, etc). Cash only, no rentals.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $37,500
