 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $37,500

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $37,500

Central Tucson coop, downstairs, end unit 1 bedroom/1bath. Tile floors, all appliances stay. Shower in bathroom, large walk-in closet. Close to shopping/restaurants/bus lines. Minutes to Downtown Tucson and University of Arizona. Close to Reid Park (golf course, park/rec, dog park, walking path, zoon, etc). Cash only, no rentals.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News