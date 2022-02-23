 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $50,000

Central Tucson Coop downstairs 1 bedroom/1bath. New tiled floors, newly painted kitchen cabinets, newly painted walls, new interior doors, new medicine cabinet in bathroom, new lights throughout. Cash only/no rentals. Monthly fee covers: property taxes, water, sewer, trash, grounds, parking, roof, pests, pool and more. Close to shopping, restaurants and bus lines. Minutes from Downtown Tucson and the University of Arizona. Blocks away from Reid Park: Golf Course, walking path, dog park, Park/rec center and more.

